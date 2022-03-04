Zacks: Brokerages Expect SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Will Post Earnings of -$1.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.61). SpringWorks Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.62) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.98) to ($3.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($4.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.99) to ($3.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SpringWorks Therapeutics.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.42). During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SWTX shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $54.06 on Friday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $47.05 and a 52-week high of $89.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.68 and a beta of 0.72.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWTX. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 27.1% during the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 247,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,728,000 after acquiring an additional 52,800 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 169.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 18,390 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $2,119,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 321,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,523,000 after buying an additional 25,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 62.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

