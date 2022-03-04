Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) to Hold

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES CORP. is an emerging biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel drug targets for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. The company’s proprietary SIGMACEPTOR Discovery Platform involves the rational drug design of compounds that fulfill specific criteria based on unmet market needs and new scientific advances. Selected drug candidates demonstrate high, non-exclusive affinity for sigma receptors, which are involved in the modulation of multiple cellular biochemical signaling pathways. “

AVXL has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Anavex Life Sciences from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Shares of AVXL stock opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.74 million, a PE ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 0.72. Anavex Life Sciences has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $31.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.94.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 30.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter worth about $182,000. 28.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

