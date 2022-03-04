Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) to Strong Sell

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of Sodium Thiosulfate for the prevention of ototoxicity from cisplatin in pediatric patients. The Company’s products include Eniluracil and Sodium Thiosulfate (STS). Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc., is based in United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FENC. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fennec Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FENC opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of -0.09. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $5.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day moving average is $6.70. The company has a current ratio of 12.90, a quick ratio of 12.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.93). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FENC. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $148,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $2,951,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $155,000. 44.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

