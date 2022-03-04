Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Icosavax Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

Shares of ICVX opened at $17.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.40. Icosavax has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $49.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Icosavax in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Icosavax in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Icosavax by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Icosavax by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Icosavax in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

