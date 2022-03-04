Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Icosavax Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “
Shares of ICVX opened at $17.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.40. Icosavax has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $49.99.
Icosavax Company Profile (Get Rating)
