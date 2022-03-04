Zacks Investment Research Downgrades MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MGP Ingredients, Inc. produces and markets ingredients and distillery products to the packaged goods industry. Its Distillery Products segment primarily offers food grade alcohol, fuel grade alcohol, and distillers feed. The company’s Ingredient Solutions segment primarily provides specialty wheat starches and proteins, commodity wheat starches, and commodity vital wheat gluten. MGP Ingredients, Inc. is headquartered in Atchison, Kansas. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on MGPI. Lake Street Capital began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised MGP Ingredients from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGP Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.25.

Shares of MGPI opened at $81.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.46. MGP Ingredients has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $89.50.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 14.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MGP Ingredients will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 11.19%.

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 742 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $62,995.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Rodger Buttshaw sold 1,200 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total value of $102,996.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,535 shares of company stock worth $775,723. Corporate insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

