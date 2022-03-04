Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) to Sell

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust which buys, owns and leases hotels primarily in United States. Service Properties Trust, formerly known as Hospitality Properties Trust, is based in MA, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on Service Properties Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ SVC opened at $8.17 on Wednesday. Service Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $15.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.98.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.67). Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 25.52% and a negative net margin of 35.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Service Properties Trust will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,236,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,360,000 after buying an additional 636,399 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $664,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 78,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 233,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. 76.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

