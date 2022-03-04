Zacks Investment Research Lowers NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions. Its operating segment consists of Customer Interactions Solutions, Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Company’s solutions include integrated, multimedia recording platforms, software applications and related professional services. NICE Ltd., formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd., is headquartered in Ra’anana, Israel. “

Get NICE alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on NICE from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $307.13.

NICE opened at $229.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.82. NICE has a 12 month low of $211.00 and a 12 month high of $319.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $260.54 and a 200 day moving average of $277.81.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $515.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.66 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NICE will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in NICE by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,221,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,460,000 after buying an additional 106,751 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of NICE by 3.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,230,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,201,682,000 after purchasing an additional 138,903 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NICE by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,526,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,027,000 after purchasing an additional 836,616 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of NICE by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,364,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,944,000 after purchasing an additional 405,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of NICE by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,595,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,949,000 after purchasing an additional 173,064 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NICE Company Profile (Get Rating)

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NICE (NICE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.