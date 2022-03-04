Zacks Investment Research Upgrades RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) to “Buy”

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.46% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “RADCOM LTD. designs, manufactures, markets and supports innovative, high performance internetworking test and analysis equipment for data communications networks. Their products are used in the development and manufacturing of network equipment, the installation of networks, and the ongoing maintenance of operational networks. (Press Release) “

Shares of RDCM stock opened at $11.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.04 million, a P/E ratio of -30.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.49. RADCOM has a 52 week low of $8.93 and a 52 week high of $14.70.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. RADCOM had a negative net margin of 13.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RADCOM will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lynrock Lake LP raised its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,004,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,108,000 after purchasing an additional 91,042 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 105,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 49,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 2,032.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RADCOM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

RADCOM Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud-native network visibility, service assurance, and customer and service experience management. Its products include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

