Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) to Hold

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telefonica Brasil SA is engaged in providing communication, information and entertainment solutions in the telecommunication sector, in the State of Sao Paulo. The Company also provides multimedia communication services, local voice services, long-distance services, data services, Pay TV services, land-based wireless technology multichannel multipoint distribution service and network services. Telefonica Brasil SA was formerly known as Telecomunicacoes de Sao Paulo S.A. “

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSE VIV opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. Telefônica Brasil has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $10.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Telefônica Brasil by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 776,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 28,360 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 115,656 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 13,532 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,286 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the 4th quarter worth about $1,225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile (Get Rating)

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telefônica Brasil (VIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.