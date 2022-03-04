Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Down 7.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.4% on Thursday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $194.00 to $102.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Zai Lab traded as low as $47.08 and last traded at $48.62. 1,783 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 636,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.53.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.71.

In related news, Director Peter Wirth purchased 4,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.36 per share, with a total value of $285,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $50,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZLAB. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Zai Lab by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Zai Lab by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Zai Lab by 241.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zai Lab by 13.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.28.

Zai Lab Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

