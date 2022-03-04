ZClassic (ZCL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,552.00

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. ZClassic has a market cap of $733,053.72 and approximately $1,552.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0789 or 0.00000203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.86 or 0.00292356 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00076349 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.21 or 0.00085265 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004088 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

