Zealium (NZL) Price Tops $0.0008 on Exchanges

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 4th. One Zealium coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Zealium has a market capitalization of $14,671.80 and $9.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zealium has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003540 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00010082 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00008207 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002472 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.00 or 0.00397652 BTC.

Zealium Coin Profile

Zealium (CRYPTO:NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 18,786,863 coins and its circulating supply is 17,786,863 coins. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Buying and Selling Zealium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

