Zebi Token (ZEBI) Trading 20.6% Lower This Week

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 4th. One Zebi Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Zebi Token has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar. Zebi Token has a total market cap of $339,766.11 and $1,822.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00041920 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,622.88 or 0.06520396 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,293.32 or 1.00167971 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00044790 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00047915 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,149,059,211 coins and its circulating supply is 949,783,650 coins. Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia . Zebi Token’s official website is www.zebi.io

