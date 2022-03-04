ZEN Graphene Solutions (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.23

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZENYF – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.23 and traded as low as $2.57. ZEN Graphene Solutions shares last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 45,830 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $254.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.13 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average of $7.86.

Get ZEN Graphene Solutions alerts:

ZEN Graphene Solutions (OTCMKTS:ZENYF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter.

Zentek Ltd. is an emerging high-tech nano-graphite and graphene materials company. It focuses on the development of Albany Graphite Deposit project. The company was founded on July 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZEN Graphene Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZEN Graphene Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.