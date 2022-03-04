Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.03

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.03, with a volume of 32759 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Zhihu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.80 to $5.40 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.40 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zhihu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.97.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.26 and its 200 day moving average is $7.13.
Zhihu Company Profile (NYSE:ZH)
Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.
