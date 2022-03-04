Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Director Gregory B. Maffei Sells 4,454 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) Director Gregory B. Maffei sold 4,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $257,931.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Z stock opened at $53.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.80 and a twelve month high of $159.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.97. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.84 and a beta of 1.33.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on Z shares. TheStreet cut Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,303,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,141 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,409,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,490 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,800,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,794 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,381,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,048 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

