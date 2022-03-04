Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) PT Raised to $84.00 at Raymond James

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.53% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.60.

ZION stock opened at $68.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $47.06 and a 52 week high of $75.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.49 and its 200 day moving average is $63.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.71 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $152,706.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,142.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,899 shares of company stock worth $3,623,797 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 29.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 358,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,942,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 218.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 66,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 45,337 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 39.7% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 11,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 25.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 276,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,601,000 after acquiring an additional 55,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

