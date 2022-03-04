Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Kelly Steckelberg Sells 6,700 Shares

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.57, for a total transaction of $801,119.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.57, for a total transaction of $968,619.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.72, for a total transaction of $976,324.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.64, for a total transaction of $1,129,888.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.48, for a total transaction of $1,256,116.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,127.00.

NASDAQ:ZM traded down $4.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.94. 6,219,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,573,229. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.43 and a 12-month high of $406.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.86.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $458,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $614,000. Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. 48.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $280.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.57.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

