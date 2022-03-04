Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) PT Lowered to $145.00 at Evercore ISI

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Evercore ISI from $235.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an inline rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ZM. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $270.00 target price (down from $385.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a sell rating to an underperform rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $147.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $280.00 to $155.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $212.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $113.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.66. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $111.95 and a fifty-two week high of $406.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total value of $2,828,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.57, for a total transaction of $968,619.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 151,879 shares of company stock valued at $24,841,304. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,660,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,252,000 after buying an additional 742,240 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,600,000 after buying an additional 5,845 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 114,898.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 56,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,809,000 after buying an additional 56,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000. Institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

