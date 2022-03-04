ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) COO Joseph Christopher Hays Sells 1,258 Shares

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 1,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $68,397.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joseph Christopher Hays also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 17th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 2,179 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $116,315.02.

On Monday, December 27th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 60,752 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $4,064,308.80.

On Monday, December 20th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 60,752 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total transaction of $3,716,199.84.

On Monday, December 13th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 60,752 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.81, for a total transaction of $3,815,833.12.

On Monday, December 6th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 60,752 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.59, for a total transaction of $3,620,211.68.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $53.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.33 and a 200-day moving average of $62.01. The stock has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 885.81, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.86 and a 52-week high of $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $222.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.70 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $75,000. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.55.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

