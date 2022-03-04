Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) PT Lowered to $30.00

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $53.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zymeworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $50.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink raised shares of Zymeworks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Zymeworks from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.50.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ZYME opened at $6.47 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.14. The company has a market cap of $373.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.83. Zymeworks has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $39.41.

In other news, insider Neil Josephson bought 5,000 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.28 per share, with a total value of $71,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYME. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the third quarter worth $87,000. Knott David M bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Zymeworks by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Zymeworks in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Zymeworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

About Zymeworks (Get Rating)

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.