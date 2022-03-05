$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s earnings. Sandstorm Gold reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.20 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sandstorm Gold.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAND. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Sandstorm Gold to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sandstorm Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised Sandstorm Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 11,799 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 5,462,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,868,000 after acquiring an additional 63,919 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 44,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 15,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 61,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 15,862 shares during the period. 39.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $7.93 on Wednesday. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $9.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day moving average is $6.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.64 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.0155 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

About Sandstorm Gold (Get Rating)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sandstorm Gold (SAND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.