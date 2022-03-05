$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s earnings. Sandstorm Gold reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.20 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sandstorm Gold.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAND. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Sandstorm Gold to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sandstorm Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised Sandstorm Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.97.
Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $7.93 on Wednesday. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $9.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day moving average is $6.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.64 and a beta of 1.05.
The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.0155 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 42.86%.
About Sandstorm Gold (Get Rating)
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.
