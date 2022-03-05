-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Skillz’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.17). Skillz reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skillz will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.67). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.55). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Skillz.
Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $108.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.05 million. Skillz had a negative net margin of 47.22% and a negative return on equity of 38.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share.
Shares of Skillz stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.51. 14,536,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,584,775. Skillz has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $32.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day moving average of $8.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.46.
In other news, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $2,142,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 27.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Skillz in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Skillz by 945.5% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
