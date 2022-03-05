$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Energizer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.31. Energizer posted earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Energizer will report full-year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Energizer.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Energizer had a return on equity of 67.03% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENR. TheStreet downgraded Energizer from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Shares of ENR stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,118,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Energizer has a 52-week low of $30.77 and a 52-week high of $51.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

In related news, Director Robert V. Vitale acquired 1,500 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.49 per share, with a total value of $50,235.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the first quarter worth $252,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Energizer by 6.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Energizer by 80.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 929,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,952,000 after buying an additional 413,625 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Energizer by 21.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 578,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,865,000 after buying an additional 103,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Energizer by 33.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,935,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,193,000 after buying an additional 484,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer (Get Rating)

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energizer (ENR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.