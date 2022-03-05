-$0.38 EPS Expected for Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ:PRCT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Procept BioRobotics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.38). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Procept BioRobotics will report full year earnings of ($1.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to ($1.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.67). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Procept BioRobotics.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procept BioRobotics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Procept BioRobotics from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Procept BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. 62.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PRCT traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.00. 222,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,553. The company has a current ratio of 23.94, a quick ratio of 23.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.60. Procept BioRobotics has a twelve month low of $15.38 and a twelve month high of $47.73.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia.

