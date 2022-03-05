-$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) to post ($0.52) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.70). Lindblad Expeditions reported earnings of ($0.66) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full-year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.62). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lindblad Expeditions.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 758.61% and a negative net margin of 81.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LIND. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lindblad Expeditions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

In related news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 12,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $231,582.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Trey Byus sold 11,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $214,172.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,000,097 over the last three months. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,235,000 after purchasing an additional 49,418 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,650,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,429,000 after purchasing an additional 11,542 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,385,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 37.5% during the third quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,114,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,257,000 after purchasing an additional 303,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,021,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,940,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LIND traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.00. The stock had a trading volume of 165,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,654. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.84. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $21.25.

About Lindblad Expeditions (Get Rating)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lindblad Expeditions (LIND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.