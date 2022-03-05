-$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) will report ($0.55) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the lowest is ($0.66). Teladoc Health posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 523.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full year earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.06) to ($1.42). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to ($0.43). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The business had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDOC. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $82.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $110.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.24.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded down $2.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,646,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,902,753. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 0.36. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $58.05 and a 12 month high of $206.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.86.

In related news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $471,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $246,753.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,042. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 78.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 450.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

