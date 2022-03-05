$0.66 EPS Expected for AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.68. AMERISAFE reported earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AMERISAFE.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMSF. TheStreet cut AMERISAFE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial cut shares of AMERISAFE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday.

Shares of AMSF traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.86. 228,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,992. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.39 and a 200-day moving average of $54.83. AMERISAFE has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $67.10. The firm has a market cap of $907.40 million, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is 34.22%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 661.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in AMERISAFE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in AMERISAFE by 44.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMERISAFE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in AMERISAFE by 121.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

