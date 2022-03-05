-$0.74 EPS Expected for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) will report ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.73). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.96) to ($2.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.24) to ($2.20). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Checkmate Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 126.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 28,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMPI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.27. 3,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,485. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $15.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.72.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

