$0.83 EPS Expected for First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $0.91. First Mid Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.69. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $3.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FMBH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 5.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 12.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 6.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBH traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.54. The stock had a trading volume of 23,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,669. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $733.29 million, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.91. First Mid Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $36.48 and a fifty-two week high of $45.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

