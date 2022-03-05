$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) to report $1.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.14 billion. Spirit AeroSystems posted sales of $900.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full-year sales of $4.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $5.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $6.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.19). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 68.59% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.31) earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.67.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $42.18 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $35.22 and a fifty-two week high of $53.63. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is -0.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 9,558.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 823,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,395,000 after acquiring an additional 815,074 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 3rd quarter worth about $562,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 696,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. 74.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

