$1.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.35 billion. Carlisle Companies posted sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full year sales of $6.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.06 billion to $6.08 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.38 billion to $6.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $270.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.67.

NYSE CSL opened at $232.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $233.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.10. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $145.38 and a fifty-two week high of $250.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

In other news, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,080,991.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $1,467,132.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 15,000.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 115.6% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

