$1.60 Billion in Sales Expected for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) to post $1.60 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.70 billion. Hilton Worldwide posted sales of $874.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full-year sales of $7.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.78 billion to $8.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.02 billion to $9.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hilton Worldwide.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.05). Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 46.88%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 106.3% on a year-over-year basis.

HLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Macquarie increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.53.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $473,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,326,690 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.1% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $137.67 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $114.70 and a one year high of $160.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.54 and a 200-day moving average of $141.53. The company has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a PE ratio of 94.94 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

