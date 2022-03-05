$1.60 Billion in Sales Expected for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) to post $1.60 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.70 billion. Hilton Worldwide posted sales of $874.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full-year sales of $7.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.78 billion to $8.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.02 billion to $9.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hilton Worldwide.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.05). Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 46.88%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 106.3% on a year-over-year basis.

HLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Macquarie increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.53.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $473,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,326,690 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.1% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $137.67 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $114.70 and a one year high of $160.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.54 and a 200-day moving average of $141.53. The company has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a PE ratio of 94.94 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT)

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.