$1.60 EPS Expected for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.70. Insight Enterprises posted earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full year earnings of $7.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $7.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.35 to $8.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share.

NSIT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.46 per share, for a total transaction of $7,956,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total value of $204,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 180,052 shares of company stock valued at $18,089,339 and have sold 28,500 shares valued at $2,931,435. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 58,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.70. The company had a trading volume of 170,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,977. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.78. Insight Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $85.03 and a fifty-two week high of $111.02.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

