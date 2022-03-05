$1.71 Billion in Sales Expected for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.71 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.71 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.70 billion. Skechers U.S.A. posted sales of $1.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full year sales of $7.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.06 billion to $7.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.75 billion to $8.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Skechers U.S.A..

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SKX shares. Wedbush raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.89.

In related news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 11,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $506,436.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 85,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $3,684,093.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,501 shares of company stock valued at $6,646,593 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 8,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SKX traded down $3.33 on Friday, hitting $37.44. 3,355,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,619,591. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12 month low of $35.78 and a 12 month high of $55.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.45.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

