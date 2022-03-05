$1.90 Billion in Sales Expected for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.90 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Hess’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.96 billion. Hess posted sales of $1.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hess will report full-year sales of $9.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.11 billion to $9.33 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.85 billion to $10.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hess.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HES. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.79.

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 7,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $673,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $292,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 396,146 shares of company stock worth $36,081,160. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Hess during the third quarter worth $37,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 31.2% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Hess stock opened at $101.17 on Wednesday. Hess has a 12-month low of $61.93 and a 12-month high of $102.99. The company has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.21 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Hess Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hess (HES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.