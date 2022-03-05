11,064 Shares in JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:JIGB) Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:JIGB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 1.11% of JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF by 37.0% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 31,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 8,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF during the third quarter worth $512,000.

JIGB stock opened at $51.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.54. JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF has a 52-week low of $50.75 and a 52-week high of $56.87.

