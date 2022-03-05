1,143 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Purchased by Trinity Legacy Partners LLC

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Amgen by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,042,000 after acquiring an additional 11,189 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,447,476,000 after acquiring an additional 80,922 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 148.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 6,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Amgen by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 150,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,799,000 after acquiring an additional 37,351 shares in the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several research firms have commented on AMGN. Barclays upped their price target on Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.12.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $232.91. 3,764,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,256,735. The stock has a market cap of $131.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $261.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $227.30 and a 200-day moving average of $218.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.27%.

Amgen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.