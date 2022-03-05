$120,000.00 in Sales Expected for Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) to post $120,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Celsion’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $130,000.00 and the lowest is $100,000.00. Celsion reported sales of $130,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celsion will report full year sales of $460,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $380,000.00 to $500,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $500,000.00. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Celsion.

Get Celsion alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Celsion in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CLSN traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $4.60. The stock had a trading volume of 124,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,732. Celsion has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $35.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average is $10.92. The company has a quick ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $26.56 million, a PE ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 2.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Celsion by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23,261 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Celsion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Celsion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Celsion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Celsion by 185.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 31,846 shares in the last quarter. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celsion (Get Rating)

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celsion (CLSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celsion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.