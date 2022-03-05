$2.47 Billion in Sales Expected for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hershey’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.43 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.52 billion. Hershey posted sales of $2.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hershey will report full year sales of $9.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.65 billion to $9.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.94 billion to $10.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hershey.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HSY. Zacks Investment Research cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.79.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $212.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.45 and its 200-day moving average is $185.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.39. Hershey has a 52 week low of $146.06 and a 52 week high of $213.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total value of $52,845.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 407 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.61, for a total value of $82,055.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,019,611 shares of company stock worth $207,158,028. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,354,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

