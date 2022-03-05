$2.63 EPS Expected for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.63 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.66. Skyworks Solutions reported earnings of $2.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full year earnings of $11.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.24 to $11.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $12.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.17 to $13.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.09 EPS.

SWKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.70.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $1,515,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total value of $228,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,500 shares of company stock worth $9,308,825 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,337,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,527,394,000 after acquiring an additional 122,955 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,532,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,168,628,000 after purchasing an additional 104,270 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,499,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $853,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,126,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $483,924,000 after purchasing an additional 82,206 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,671,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $414,401,000 after purchasing an additional 501,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $135.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $128.42 and a 1-year high of $204.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.97%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

