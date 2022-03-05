$20.34 Million in Sales Expected for Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) will announce sales of $20.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Runway Growth Finance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.67 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Runway Growth Finance will report full year sales of $94.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $91.57 million to $97.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $149.69 million, with estimates ranging from $146.63 million to $152.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Runway Growth Finance.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 66.69% and a return on equity of 9.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RWAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Runway Growth Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.31.

In related news, CFO Thomas B. Raterman acquired 11,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $149,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 11,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $148,584.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 624,451 shares of company stock valued at $2,291,184,048 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth $296,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth $256,139,000. 0.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RWAY stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.20. 87,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,856. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.13. Runway Growth Finance has a 1-year low of $11.84 and a 1-year high of $14.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

