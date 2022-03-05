$241.20 Million in Sales Expected for Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) will announce $241.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zurn Water Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $240.40 million and the highest is $242.00 million. Zurn Water Solutions posted sales of $526.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Zurn Water Solutions will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zurn Water Solutions.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $232.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.34 million. Zurn Water Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Zurn Water Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $401,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $471,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $1,305,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 92.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZWS opened at $32.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.01. Zurn Water Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $38.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Zurn Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

