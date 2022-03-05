$28.13 Million in Sales Expected for REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) to announce $28.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for REGENXBIO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.88 million to $38.00 million. REGENXBIO reported sales of $18.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will report full-year sales of $168.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $102.47 million to $217.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $192.30 million, with estimates ranging from $102.47 million to $315.79 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover REGENXBIO.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $2.39. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 228.08% and a negative return on equity of 44.70%. The firm had revenue of $398.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1759.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RGNX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised REGENXBIO from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush initiated coverage on REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on REGENXBIO from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

In other news, insider Steve Pakola sold 1,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $53,932.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Allan M. Fox sold 61,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $2,120,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGNX. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in REGENXBIO by 52.1% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 8.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 6.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 383,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,887,000 after purchasing an additional 22,277 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in REGENXBIO by 2.8% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 28,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in REGENXBIO by 21.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

RGNX opened at $27.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.01. REGENXBIO has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $46.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.44 and a 200 day moving average of $32.50.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

