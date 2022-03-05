$29.32 Million in Sales Expected for Third Coast Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Third Coast Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) to post $29.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Third Coast Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.14 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Third Coast Bancshares will report full year sales of $128.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $123.60 million to $132.66 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $163.00 million, with estimates ranging from $150.90 million to $175.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Third Coast Bancshares.

Get Third Coast Bancshares alerts:

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.97 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Third Coast Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Third Coast Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Third Coast Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Third Coast Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

TCBX stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,085. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Third Coast Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $30.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.43.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBX. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,777,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,376,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $757,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,372,000.

Third Coast Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Third Coast Bancshares Inc is a commercially focused, bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank, SSB. The Company offers saving accounts, account checking, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, bill payment, and other financial services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Third Coast Bancshares (TCBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Third Coast Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Coast Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.