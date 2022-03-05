$34.74 Million in Sales Expected for Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) to post sales of $34.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $34.90 million. Höegh LNG Partners reported sales of $34.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $135.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $131.83 million to $139.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $131.32 million, with estimates ranging from $122.28 million to $140.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Höegh LNG Partners.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.07). Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

HMLP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Höegh LNG Partners from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Höegh LNG Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 65.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,813 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HMLP traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $4.43. The stock had a trading volume of 69,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,849. Höegh LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $147.55 million, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.99%.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

