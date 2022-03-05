37,500 Shares in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Purchased by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,256,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,994,000 after purchasing an additional 883,225 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Qurate Retail by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 963,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,607,000 after buying an additional 585,765 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on QRTEA shares. Bank of America cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $6.30 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qurate Retail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $5.00 on Friday. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $14.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.08 and a 200 day moving average of $8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.84.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

About Qurate Retail (Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.