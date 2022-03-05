$40.53 Million in Sales Expected for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) will post sales of $40.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $54.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.58 million. Redwood Trust reported sales of $26.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full year sales of $190.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $138.70 million to $236.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $216.28 million, with estimates ranging from $169.63 million to $276.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Redwood Trust.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 55.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RWT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.57.

In other news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 9,936 shares of Redwood Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $121,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 339,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 21,533 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 211,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 41,142 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $336,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 9,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,459,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RWT stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $10.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,125,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,797. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.72. Redwood Trust has a 12-month low of $9.37 and a 12-month high of $14.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.95%. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.82%.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

