$46.37 Million in Sales Expected for AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) This Quarter

Analysts expect that AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) will announce $46.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AC Immune’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $89.65 million and the lowest is $3.08 million. AC Immune posted sales of $1.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4,316.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full-year sales of $46.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 million to $89.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $103.18 million, with estimates ranging from $95.70 million to $110.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AC Immune.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on AC Immune from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIU traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.78. The stock had a trading volume of 60,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,427. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average is $5.64. AC Immune has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $12.61. The company has a market cap of $274.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AC Immune by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in AC Immune by 320.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AC Immune by 10,327.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in AC Immune by 569.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in AC Immune by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. 24.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

