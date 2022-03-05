$5.07 Billion in Sales Expected for WestRock (NYSE:WRK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) will announce sales of $5.07 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for WestRock’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.88 billion and the highest is $5.18 billion. WestRock reported sales of $4.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that WestRock will report full year sales of $20.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.38 billion to $21.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $21.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.11 billion to $22.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WestRock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on WRK shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.82.

Shares of NYSE:WRK traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $43.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,757,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,431. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18. WestRock has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $62.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.53 and a 200 day moving average of $47.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in WestRock by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 133,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,939,000 after acquiring an additional 27,993 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in WestRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

